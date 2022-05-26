Palm prices aren’t expected to drop in short term, despite Indonesia lifting ban on exports

INDONESIA’S lifting of the ban of its palm oil exports might not have a significant impact to reduce palm oil or world oilseeds prices, at least in the short term, Thabile Nkunjana, an agricultural economist at National Agricultural Marketing Council (Namc) said yesterday. Palm oil, which is used in many items from margarine to shampoo, comprises a third of the world’s vegetable oil market and Indonesia accounted for about 60 percent of the supply.

However, whIle the country’s lifting of the ban of its palm oil exports was welcome news globally, the catch was that regulations to maintain local supply and keep prices low still remained thereby giving the world market very little confidence. He said the regulations such as the Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) and Domestic Price Obligation (DPO) were reinstated. These were effectively another form of trade restriction, and lifting the ban, in this case, did not necessarily equate to more oilseed supply.

“These are the same policies that were implemented on March 17 and are partly contributing to the current global oilseeds price problems. The DMO is a policy that requires producers to supply a particular amount of product before exporting, whereas the DPO is a price control mechanism,” Nkunjana said. According to AgriCensus, an independent price reporting agency, Indonesian officials announced this week that only the companies that requested subsidies and delivered their palm to local markets when the ban was in effect would be permitted to apply for export licences. Namc said given this season's abundant palm oil production projections in Indonesia, as well as the storage capacity concerns, and rising pressure from palm industry players, particularly smallholder producers, this action was expected.

Large numbers of producers planted palm oil after making profits following a smaller crop during the previous production season. According to the US Department of Agriculture, palm oil output was expected to reach 46 million metric tons this season, up by 500 000 metric tons. This meant a surplus of about 30 million metric tons to export. Nkunjana said the declaration by the Indonesian government to lift its ban on palm oil exports boosted the market modestly, with prices from Malaysia, the second-largest palm oil exporter falling 1 percent after the news.

On the same day of lifting the ban, the International Grain Council’s global soybean-sub index reached the same levels observed a day before the ban on palm oil exports was announced in mid-March. On Monday future Crude Palm Oil prices from Malaysia traded 2.6 percent higher. Nkunjana said currently the oilseed supply was experiencing extreme challenges, which made it harder for poor consumers to switch to other oilseeds as prices remained elevated across the oilseed market. “For South Africa, the Crop Estimation Committee (CEC) projects a sunflower oil crop of at least 900 000 tons for the 2022/23 marketing season with adequate soybean carry-over stockpiles. If it was not for the current global market issues, South Africa would have been far better off compared to other countries in terms of oilseeds availability. Under normal market conditions, this would cushion local prices even further,” Nkunjana said.

He added that the world’s largest sunflower oil remained in the Black Sea region because of the war while palm oil trade was being restricted from Indonesia, the largest producer and exporter. On top of this, the canola oil supply was reduced by drought in Canada, which is the biggest canola producer globally and a significant exporter. Nkunjana said Argentina’s trade restrictions on soybean products and Russia’s export quotas on sunflower oil were still in place. [email protected]