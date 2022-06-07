Panicked traders step up forward Indian rice purchases after wheat export ban

INDIA’S surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter might restrict those shipments as well, four exporters said. In the past two weeks, traders had signed contracts to export a million tonnes of rice for shipments from June through September and were opening letters of credit (LCs) quickly after signing deals to ensure the contracted quantity would be sent even if India restricted exports, the people said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Those forward purchases come on top of roughly 9.6 million tonnes of rice shipped out of India this year – in line with record 2021 shipments – and may reduce the amount of grain available for other buyers during the coming months as loading schedules fill. "International traders pre-booked for the next three to four months and everybody opened LCs to ensure business continuity," said Himanshu Agarwal, an executive director at Satyam Balajee,India's biggest rice exporter. Normally traders sign deals for the current and next month.

Aggressive purchases from India could also reduce demand for rice from Vietnam and Thailand, the world's second and third-biggest exporters respectively, which are struggling to compete on price. Last month, India banned wheat exports in a surprise move,days after saying it was targeting record shipments this year. It also put a cap on sugar exports. Reuters