DURBAN - Those looking for luxury, lock-up-and-go rental apartments in a convenient location close to business hubs and major roads should look no further than Park Central in Rosebank Johannesburg. Park Central's design and architecture sets it apart from others with features such as spectacular sky gardens on selected levels, as well as a roof top swimming pool and sun deck.

It also offers a concierge service, a gym, gourmet kitchen, meeting rooms, air conditioning, luxury finishes throughout, 24 hour state-of-the-art security, basement parking, fibre-to-home and storage units.

"The apartment building offers 160 units over 20 floors, and a limited number of units are available for rentals with prices starting from R10 000 per month for one bedroom apartments, and expected to reach a high of over R80 000 for three bedroom penthouse apartments with sky gardens," said Peet Strauss, development manager for Pam Golding Properties in Johannesburg.

There will be furnished and unfurnished units, however, they all come standard with integrated Smeg appliances. Strauss explained that the rental apartments will be suitable for young professionals working within the Rosebank node, commuters needing a home base in Johannesburg, young couples starting out, as well as international corporates looking for secure and convenient lifestyle living within the city.

Park Central is located 950 metres from the Rosebank Gautrain Station, within walking distance of Rosebank Mall and The Zone @ Rosebank, Netcare Rosebank Hospital, schools, a number of restaurants to choose from as well as the Keyes Art Mile, an assemblage of curated art galleries.

"The rental apartments are very competitively priced for the amenities and location on offer, however, interested potential tenants should hurry and secure units at current launch prices as these rental prices will escalate with demand over time," said Strauss.

He added that for those looking to buy apartments at Park Central, prices start from R1.99 million for 30sqm one bedroom apartments and from R12.3 million for designer penthouse apartments.

