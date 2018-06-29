RUSTENBURG - The minimum wage for workers in the South African hospitality sector will go up by six percent with effect from July 1.





The department of labour said the new Hospitality Sectoral Determination, which governs wages, working hours and other basic conditions, sets the minimum monthly wage for employees in a company of ten or less workers at R3 384.71, the weekly rate at R781.14 and the hourly rate at R17.34.

The new wages for employers with more than 10 employees would be a minimum monthly rate of R3 772.65, a weekly rate of R870.62 and an hourly rate of R19.35.





"The current wage increases have been determined by utilising the April CPI (excluding owners’ equivalent rent) reported by Stats SA on the 23 May 2018, which is 4.5 percent plus 1.5 percent as prescribed in the sectoral determination. The total increase is six percent," said spokesperson Teboho Thejane.



