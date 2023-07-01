Pay hike of 3 percent for all public office bearers

According to the Presidency, President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a determination to increase the salaries of all public office bearers by three percent.

This will take effect from 01 April 2022.

“This determination follows recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers (the Commission) on the annual salary for all public office bearers, submitted to the President on 17 April 2023”, according to a statement.

It should be noted that the Commission recommended a 3.8% salary increment for all public office bearers including members of the Independent Constitutional Institutions, Judges, Magistrates and Traditional Leaders for the financial year 2022/2023.