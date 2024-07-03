People’s attitude remains central to SA’s climate policy, action

By Blessing Manale Last week I lamented how many of the political manifestos in the lead up to the 2024 general elections fell short of prominently raising any issues on climate policy or any intersection with social or economic policy, but I equally found solace in the president’s Inauguration address that climate action would remain a priority for the 7th administration.

It’s a brand-new day, we have the Government of National Unity (GNU), and as expected, the permutations and predictions about who was going to be in the Cabinet has now shifted to who is in and what they stand for. Interestingly, a notable body of such opinion and analysis has over the past two days also focused on whether climate policy and action will be priority for those in charge of certain portfolios, particularly energy, environment, and the economic sectors. We don’t believe that composition of the executive should be a crystal ball to our country’s future climate policy. To the new government, as we have done with the previous, the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) continues to share insights and provides guidance on how the state interacts with the just transition pathway we have set for ourselves.

Against this context, the PCC partnered with the Human Sciences Research Council to conduct a national survey on perceptions of climate change and the Just Transition in South Africa. A headline finding of this report as released early this year – with the full findings of the report in its entirety set to be released in August 2024 – we highlight and flag it in the early days of the 7th administration to urge it to not be persuaded by anything, except the will of the people; the workers; and the communities already in transition and bearing the brunt of climate impacts. The study was an acknowledgement and appreciation that very little is known about the public’s understanding and perceptions of the term and concept of the “Just Transition”, and empirical studies relating to this subject remain relatively limited. Yet, it is crucial to assess the extent of public knowledge and awareness of, and support for the Just Transition, as well as climate action and related policies vital for guiding the strategic direction and interventions of the government and the PCC.

Individual attitudes will shape perception The survey aimed to assess the following: awareness of and concern about climate change; personal experience of extreme weather events; perception of responsibility for addressing climate change; awareness of the general concept of the energy transition and familiarity with the term “Just Transition” specifically; support for the transition away from coal towards renewable energy and perceived impacts of such a shift; support for various policy measures to mitigate against negative impacts of the transition; and perceptions of who should be involved in and responsible for the transition. While economic, safety and service delivery concerns are undoubtedly of critical importance and tend to be given high political priority, climate change is likely to impact these issues further and exacerbate many of South Africa’s other existing challenges.

Addressing the challenges posed by climate change are therefore crucial and require a collective shift in attitudes and behaviour and individuals play a pivotal role in adopting sustainable practices, such as reducing carbon emissions, embracing renewable energy sources, and promoting eco-friendly lifestyles. Numerous studies demonstrated a correlation between heightened awareness with favourable attitudes towards climate-related issues, and therefore one can say climate change mitigation strategies and initiatives will only succeed if they are elevated as a priority concern and given greater priority status among the public and key stakeholders. It is, therefore, crucial to understand the public’s attitudes towards climate change including dissecting such according to variables like those in industries directly affected by the transition, including and socio-economic factors like higher-income individuals who may have more resources to mitigate its effects, while lower-income individuals may be more vulnerable to its impacts.

Igniting action through engagement Apart from the advocacy role, it is also important to develop climate change resilient societies, which involves fostering knowledge and attitudes towards climate change, thus enhancing preparedness for climate-related disasters, leading to more collaboration to withstand and recover from extreme events. Active engagement and advocacy for policies that promote environmental sustainability could potentially lead to faster action. This includes supporting regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting natural habitats, promoting environmental literacy to empower individuals to make informed choices and advocate for sustainable practices within their communities.