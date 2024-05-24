Petmin’s bid to resume Tendele mining operations sparks community outrage again

Petmin-owned Tendele Coal Mining’s bid to resume and expand mining at its majority-controlled Somkhele coal mine in KwaZulu-Natal has sparked controversy with surrounding communities again. Community and environmental groups around the Somkhele mine are complaining about the company’s disregard for due process in the compilation of data for an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as well as in the relocation and resettling of displaced villagers.

Somkhele, ultimately controlled by Petmin which de-listed from the JSE in 2017, is South Africa’s biggest mine for metallurgical anthracite, with capacity to produce 1.2 million tons of hard coal. The mine, which had depleted its life of mine, stopped operations in 2022. The resumption of operations hinged on an expansion project which, however, was opposed by communities around the mine, sparking off litigation actions against it.

Although the Pietermaritzburg High Court last year gave Somkhele the green light to resume operations by way of expansion, dismissing an application by community and environmental groups, the mine is facing further resistance from communities. They argue that Tendele is readying up to commence expansion operations and production from Somkhele. “Tendele coal mine has brought destruction and confusion to Somkhele by bulldozing its way into eMalahleni and mine there, no matter what,” said the Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation yesterday (MCEJO).

Petmin and Somkhele had not responded to a request for comment and further information from Business Report by the close of business yesterday. However, an employee at Petmin said the company had started moving equipment to the site while there was ongoing resistance and disagreements with community members. “They (communities) are still resisting the expansion. The process to move equipment on site has started,” said the employee.

MCEJO alleged that earlier this month, Tendele started widening roads in the area and also cleared access roads, and in the process destroyed grazing land for cattle. “It was clear the mine was organising to start its operations in eMalahleni at any time. By May 14, all working machinery was here (and) houses in eMalahleni were destroyed without the owners signing relocation agreements,” MCEJO said in a press statement. It added that it had been informed by its lawyers from All Rise that community members only have 30 days to comment on the EIA of the company.

The group is seeking an extension to this, arguing that it will “challenge the 30-day comment period and insist” on 60 days. In 2015, Petmin signed a R350 million broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) deal with local communities and employees at Somkhele, saying this was in line with attributes under the Mining Charter. The deal gave 20% control of the Somkhele mine into the hands of community groups and employees.