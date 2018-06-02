JOHANNESBURG - The retail price of petrol in South Africa will rise by 5.5percent from June 6, while the price of wholesale diesel will rise by 6.4percent, the energy department said on Friday.

The price of petrol will rise by 82cents to R15.79 per litre in the commercial hub of Gauteng province, while diesel will go up by 85c to R14.19 per litre. The Central Energy Fund said the weaker rand exchange rate versus the dollar was the main reason why fuel prices would rise sharply. The rand has fallen more than 1percent since the beginning of May.

- Reuters