



The petrol price will increase by 5,5% while the price of diesel will go up by 6,4%.





According to the Central Energy Fund, the weaker rand exchange rate against the dollar was the primary reason for the sharp increase in the petrol price.





The price of petrol in May 2018 was R14,97 while the price of petrol for this month is R15,79.





Below is are two tables comparing the price of petrol and diesel for May and June 2018.





We did a few sums and calculated how much your petrol/diesel budget will increase after the new petrol price is placed into effect.





Amount

of petrol

you may per month June 2018 petrol increase:



5.5% Extra money spent R1 000 R1 055 R55 R2 000 R2 110 R110 R3 000 R3 165 R165 R4 000 R4 220 R220 R5 000 R5 275 R275









Amount

of diesel

you may per month June 2018 diesel price increase:



6.4%

Extra money spent R1 000 R1 064 R64 R2 000 R2 128 R128 R3 000 R3 192 R192 R4 000 R4 256 R256 R5 000 R5 320 R320









Below is a list of a few things you could have bought this month. But instead, you will have to fork it over to the nearest petrol station.





With the R55 extra that you spent on petrol, you could have purchased a McDonalds's Spicy Cajun Chicken Meal for R39,90.





For the extra R110 that you spent on, you could have purchased The Post DVD from Loot for R110. A little Meryl in your life!





With the extra R165 that you will now spend on petrol, you could have purchased a year's subscription to Netflix. This one hurts the most!





With R220 that you spent on petrol, you could have bought the George Ezra CD from Loot for R219.





For the additional R275 that you spent on petrol, you could have purchased a Strontium Nitro Plus OTG Flash Drive from Loot for R233.





















DURBAN - South Africans will be bracing themselves for the 82c increase in the retail price of petrol on Wednesday.