Phase 1, 2 and 3 of Gauteng development sells out at launch









Olive Wood Village was recently launched to the public at the onsite Olive Wood Village Sales Centre and Phase 1, 2 and 3 are now sold out. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - Olive Wood Village was recently launched to the public at the onsite Olive Wood Village Sales Centre and Phase 1, 2 and 3 are now sold out.

Due to the overwhelming demand and phenomenal sales uptake, Phase 3 of the development was released by the developer much sooner than anticipated. Achieving this volume of sales in such a short time frame is virtually unheard of in the current market and indicates positive sentiment as well as demand from this sector of the market.

Olive Wood Village is developed by heavyweight property developer and green field development pioneer, M & T Development, who have over 25 years’ experience in the industry and have successfully delivered more than 21 000 homes in Gauteng.





Olive Wood Village is located near Kempton Park north, along the R21 adjacent to the acclaimed Serengeti Golf Estate and offers homes priced from R769 000 within this secure gated estate.





Here is a breakdown of what each unit costs:





1. One bedroom and one bath: from R769 000

2. Two bedrooms and two baths: from R1.399 million

3. Three bedrooms and three baths: from R1.599 million





The estate offers family facilities such a Clubhouse, gym, pool and kids’ play areas and enjoys access to the adjoining Olive Wood Curro private school, and the Olive Wood Village Shopping Centre conveniently located across the road.





Other modern features of the development include biometric access through the manned gatehouse, Smart Meters, fibre-to-home and 3 or 4 large appliances, (supplied by the developer) which come standard with the purchase of a unit.



