DURBAN - Olive Wood Village was recently launched to the public at the onsite Olive Wood Village Sales Centre and Phase 1, 2 and 3 are now sold out.
Due to the overwhelming demand and phenomenal sales uptake, Phase 3 of the development was released by the developer much sooner than anticipated. Achieving this volume of sales in such a short time frame is virtually unheard of in the current market and indicates positive sentiment as well as demand from this sector of the market.
Olive Wood Village is developed by heavyweight property developer and green field development pioneer, M & T Development, who have over 25 years’ experience in the industry and have successfully delivered more than 21 000 homes in Gauteng.