DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL’S Dube TradePort Corporation was prioritising construction of its phase two, with which it hopes to attract more than R10billion in private sector investment over the next five years.
Dube TradePort chief executive Hamish Erskine said last week that this project was their priority for 2018/19. Dube TradePort was designated a special economic zone in December 2016, and has since secured R1.5bn in private investment, and will also be facilitating the first phase of an Automotive Supplier Park.
- BUSINESS REPORT