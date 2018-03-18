



Dube TradePort chief executive Hamish Erskine said last week that this project was their priority for 2018/19. Dube TradePort was designated a special economic zone in December 2016, and has since secured R1.5bn in private investment, and will also be facilitating the first phase of an Automotive Supplier Park.





DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL’S Dube TradePort Corporation was prioritising construction of its phase two, with which it hopes to attract more than R10billion in private sector investment over the next five years.