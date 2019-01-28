SOUTH AFRICA - Pretoria 21/01/2019 . Gill Marcus, Justice Lex Mpati and Emmanuel Lediga at the Commission of Inquiry into PIC. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG – The commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) will enter its second week today, starting with testimony from the executive head of property.



Vuyani Hako is expected to shed more light on reports of alleged impropriety and dubious investments at the inquiry.





This week the PIC commission of inquiry is set to hear from Hako, Naledi Forensic Services and former board member Dr Claudia Manning.





Last week the PIC's board suspended a top executive who was testifying at the commission of inquiry set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe allegations of impropriety, chaired by the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Lex Mpati.





Evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe SC told the commission on Tuesday morning the PIC board has suspended the executive head responsible for Listed Investments Fidelis Madavo, on the eve of his appearance at the inquiry being held in Pretoria.



