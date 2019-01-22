JOHANNESBURG - The second day of the commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Commission (PIC) continues on Tuesday in Pretoria.
The former president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Lex Mpati is heading the commission.
On Monday, Mpati appealed to individuals to come forward and submit evidence.
“We are this morning commencing with the hearing of evidence from witnesses in relation to the issues the commission has been instructed to investigate, and for which it was set up," Mpati said in his opening remarks at the Tshwane Council Chambers.
"The commission has sent out notices ... inviting anyone with information relevant to the terms of reference to come forward, to assist the commission in its task.
“Responses to that call have been received, but the invitation still stands. I want to repeat: I invite any person with information that may be relevant to the commission’s terms of reference to contact Advocate Setati, or the evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe SC. Their contact details are available on the commission’s website.”
The PIC head of research and project development, Sholto Dolamo, has told the commission of inquiry into the entity that he has no knowledge of impropriety at the PIC.
Dolamo was testifying on Monday - the first day of the public hearings of the inquiry - led by evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe SC.
Today's hearing will start at 10am.
