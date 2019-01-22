On Monday, Mpati appealed to individuals to come forward and submit evidence.





“We are this morning commencing with the hearing of evidence from witnesses in relation to the issues the commission has been instructed to investigate, and for which it was set up," Mpati said in his opening remarks at the Tshwane Council Chambers.





"The commission has sent out notices ... inviting anyone with information relevant to the terms of reference to come forward, to assist the commission in its task.





“Responses to that call have been received, but the invitation still stands. I want to repeat: I invite any person with information that may be relevant to the commission’s terms of reference to contact Advocate Setati, or the evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe SC. Their contact details are available on the commission’s website.”