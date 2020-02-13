JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has said it noted with concern the reports surrounding the pension fund bailing out the ailing state power utility, Eskom.
The PIC said in a statement that neither the PIC, as the asset manager, nor the clients have been consulted regarding the proposed Eskom funding solution.
The PIC went on to say in the statement, "PIC’s investment function is governed by specific terms included in each client’s investment mandate and designed to further each client’s investment goals. In discharging our fiduciary duty to our clients, the PIC must and assesses any investment proposal in line with client mandates. Every decision the PIC takes is based on the merits of each investment proposal and aims to generate risk-adjusted financial and social returns for our clients. Should the PIC receive a proposal to further invest in Eskom, the PIC will follow its governance process as outlined in the investment mandates to arrive at a decision."