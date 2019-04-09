South Africa - Pretoria - 08 April 2019 - Former CEO of Ayo Techologies, Kevin Hardy testifying at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Commission of Inquiry. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Sekunjalo chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé remains in the media spotlight after his testimony to the PIC Commission of Inquiry, where he took a swipe at the reporting standards of various media.



Survé, who is the chairperson of Independent Media Group, was irked by a report that was carried by Business Day stating that he called white people “barbaric”. “Let me set the record straight once again, I never said whites barbaric, but said black people have been presented as … (barbaric).”





Survé also said his submission to the commission was not an attack on the PIC, but simply highlighted the lack of transformation in Africa’s largest asset manager’s investment strategy.





Responding to questions Survé said: “Let’s get this clear. I never attacked Tiso but brought to the public domain that they are running a campaign against me.”





He also reiterated that it was in the public’s interest that all media houses, including Independent Media, be truthful and independent.





In an interview with eNCA after his testimony before the commission last week the Sekunjalo chairperson said eNCA would receive a summons about how they report on the PIC Commission of Inquiry.





EXCERPT FROM THE PIC INQUIRY TRANSCRIPT:





“In 2012 I considered it necessary for a different narrative to reflect balance of South Africa as a country and as a developing nation [pause] and I want to say at this point African and South Africans are presented by predominantly the white media that have not changed until then [pause] it is owned by the same people who owned it during apartheid [pause] as barbarians, as corrupt, they do not give account to intellectuals and others, in any event,” said Survé.





Survé then went on to tell how he travelled to Ireland in an endeavour to persuade the Irish Independent Group to dispose of Independent News and Media’s interest in South Africa to a South African-based company in order to put forward a narrative that reflects the balance of South Africa as a country.



