Chairperson of the inquiry, former president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Lex Mpati,

Manning was the only witness on the programme on the last day of this week’s hearings.





She served on the board of the PIC for two years and seven months before she resigned in 2018. Manning began her testimony speaking about the series of emails sent by 'James Nogu' the anonymous whistleblower who alleged that former CEO Dan Matjila used PIC money to fund his alleged girlfriend.





Manning said that after the emails were sent, there was a long board meeting in which it was decided that the internal audit division would investigate the allegations.





Manning went on to state that she was not aware of any PIC employee using their position for personal gain. She further reiterated the fact that the minutes from board meetings where issues of impropriety were discussed, was not tampered with.





Manning said that she found reports that Matjila had a hold on the board, offensive.





"Under no circumstances did I ever feel like the CEO was controlling me or any other member of the board."





Manning concluded her testimony and the commission has been adjourned until tomorrow. Manning was initially meant to be the last witness of the week.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE