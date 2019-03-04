Vuyo Jack will be the first to take the stand today, Jack was an independent non-executive director for the PIC and also a part of the audit risk committee and the social ethics committee. He began at the PIC in December 2012.

A labour federation has upped the ante, calling for the head of Deputy Minister of Finance Mondli Gungubele after it emerged that he may have misled the commission in his testimony. Last Monday, Gungubele testified that he had not been put under pressure to resign; however, another testimony alleged that this was not the case and that Gungubele had received a phone call from Finance Minister Tito Mboweni during a board meeting instructing him to resign or be fired.





For this, a labour federation is demanding that Gungubele step down from his post as deputy minister.

Zwelinzima Vavi, the secretary general of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to discipline Gungubele, whose leadership had led to a dysfunctional PIC board after all nine board members resigned on February 1, he said.

The resignations came in the wake of allegations levelled by a whistle-blower calling himself “James Noko”, who accused Gungubele of colluding with fellow board member Sibusisiwe Zulu.





