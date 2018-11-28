DURBAN - A R10,5 million five-bedroom home is now for sale on the Salt Rock Beach, along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal. The house was built in 2004 on land that was originally owned by a well-known sugar farming family.

Tim Johnson, Sales Director of Seeff North Coast said, "This home is set in the most iconic location in our area. Homes in this road never come up for sale, as they usually stay in the family for generations".

Johnson added that that the house offers ocean sounds, magnificent views onto Salt Rock Beach, tranquil scenery, and a year-round holiday ambience.

This spacious home has superb sea views from four of its five bedrooms as well as from the living and kitchen areas. The design carefully differentiates the zones of living, cooking, washing and sleeping in a subtle dynamic of open planning, controlled communality and private bedrooms.

The lower level of the home accommodates the open-plan kitchen, dining and outdoor patio whilst the upper-level bedrooms capitalise on privacy as well as the magnificent sea views.

“In essence this spatial planning has been precise and generous, allowing for a configuration of spaces that is logical and completely family-friendly, while at the same time providing an exceptional connection to the outdoors'" said Johnson.

According to Johnson, leveraging off its prime location at one of the North Coast’s favourite beaches, this property offers an excellent potential investment return due to the great demand for property in this road.

Another factor when considering investment is ‘desirability’, which essentially comes down to whether buyers would want to live where the home is situated.

The property is in close proximity to quality amenities, including shopping and medical facilities, entertainment areas, restaurants, public services and schools.

Follow the Business Report on Instagram here

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE