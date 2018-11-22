DURBAN – The R150 million Vision Business Park located in the Cornubia Industrial and Business Estate has been launched. The business park offers AAA Grade showrooms and mini factories and it has been developed by John Ross, Gareth Tombleson and K.P.P Property.

This hi-tech business park is just 5 minutes from the new N2 flyover, less than 5km from Gateway Shopping Centre and only 15km from King Shaka International Airport.

The business park was designed by Elphick Proome and it boasts of twenty-four modern units available in varying sizes, from 300m² to 800m². People have the option of combining two or more adjacent units to accommodate a larger space if required.

"These upmarket units offer ground and first floor offices, kitchen and ablution facilities, three phase power, have a floor loading of six ton/m² and are fibre ready," said Nick Proome of Elphick Proome Architects.

Vision Park has a 17m wide central driveway with a second exit for large, double interlink trucks, allowing a safe and convenient flow through the business park.

It also has state-of-the-art security with 24 hour manned gatehouse with booms, digitalised access control, armed response, camera surveillance throughout the business park and 24 strand perimeter electric fencing.

"Bespoke fit-outs to suit tenant’s individual requirements will be provided," said Vision Park Project Co-ordinator & Developer, Gareth Tombleson.

Tombleson added that construction is close to completion with occupation set to take place in February 2019. Construction on the business park has created 200 jobs.

Vision Business Park developers have created upmarket, aesthetically pleasing units that are practical, convenient, secure and competitively priced.

