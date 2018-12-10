DURBAN - Suncoast has been reinvented at a cost of R1.6 billion, providing Durban with a world-class attraction for both local and international visitors. From floor to ceiling and length to length, the entire property has been refurbished. Floor space has increased to a total of 48 012m² with facilities carefully planned to

deliver on the needs of a diverse audience.

Originally constructed by Tsogo Sun at a cost of R1.4 billion in 2002, Suncoast has an annual footfall of almost 6 million entertainment-seekers.

The redevelopment project includes the addition of 10 new eateries, 3 retail outlets, increased casino space, a newly located Salon Privé with 180-degree sea views, a Barnyard Theatre, a multi-purpose event venue and increased underground parking - has added 8 000 square metres of space to the Golden Mile.

Speaking at the celebration of Suncoast's relaunch on 6 December, Glenn Joseph, COO of Tsogo Sun Gaming, said, "Tsogo Sun remains committed to the development and economic growth of Durban. We have spent over R4 billion on casino and hotel refurbishments in the past five years - R1.6 billion of which has been invested into Suncoast".

Capitalising on the location that sets it apart from any other entertainment destination in the KZN region, Suncoast's sea-facing façade has been opened

up, creating a family-friendly environment on the lower-level and a Salon Privé unlike any on the continent, with spectacular views of the Indian Ocean.

On the casino floor, which has been completely refurbished with a modern new design. On the lower level, the main casino and smoking casino, child care facility, eight cinemas, the enlarged Magic Company offering improved facilities and state-of-the-art games, 21 eateries, and retail stores, provide entertainment for all ages.

The lower-level facilities also include a custom-built Barnyard Theatre and The Globe, a multi-purpose events venue.

An imposing foyer heralds the transition from the existing property into the new development, with a staircase taking guests from the lower level to Suncoast's fabulous new Privé on the upper level and four new restaurants

all commanding breath-taking views of the ocean.

The Barnyard makes a welcome return to Durban with the opening of its brand new, 800m² custom-built theatre, which has a seating capacity of 400 people.

Suncoast will also become home to a variety of festivals, exhibitions, comedy shows, product launches, shows and concerts, courtesy of its new multi-purpose venue, The Globe. Capable of seating 2 200 people, the 2 000m² venue's domed design can be moulded to suit every imaginable type of event.

Suncoast's additional parking has been one of the most important aspects of the entire development, giving guests access to 3 600 bays, including a two level undercover parkade with 400 parking bays exclusive to Suncoast Black Rewards Cardholders.

The project, which was undertaken over 24 months ago, resulted in the creation of 1 400 temporary jobs during construction. As a result of the new facilities and upgrades, an additional 700 permanent jobs have been created.

Zibusiso Kganyago, Development Director of Tsogo Sun, said, "This journey goes back to 2008, when we first had the vision to take Suncoast to the next level. None of it would have been possible without the co-operation of the Gaming Board and the City. We are exceptionally proud of what Suncoast now offers as a truly world-class entertainment destination".

