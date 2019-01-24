DURBAN – Dainfern is an upmarket suburb within a sprawling residential and commercial hub touted as Johannesburg’s ‘New North’. The suburb is home to well-known celebrities, artists, entrepreneurs, business owners, wealthy individuals and expatriates who enjoy the many live, work and leisure benefits that the area and its surrounds offer.

Dainfern is part of the greater Fourways area – the New North, which is one of Gauteng’s most rapidly expanding and developing nodes. Craig Hutchison, chief executive of Engel & Völkers Southern Africa said that the growth shows no sign of slowing down and may soon overtake Sandton as a prominent business district.

"Dainfern property is back in demand, especially with the R2.4 billion expansion of Fourways Mall and significantly, within the next 10 years, the next two stages of the Gautrain development," said Hutchison.

Fourways is ideally situated between Johannesburg and Pretoria, providing convenient access to major highways and arterials. The area is also equipped with an array of excellent private and public schools.

World-class shopping and entertainment are also on offer at Monte Casino, Design Quarter and the expanding Fourways Mall. Lanseria International Airport is a few kilometres away and for individuals who enjoy the outdoors it is an easy drive to the Magaliesberg Meandor and to the Norscott Koppies Nature Reserve.

A wide range of properties on offer

For both buyers and investors, the neighbourhood offers a wide range of properties from apartments and townhouses to clusters and sprawling family homes. The area attracts young individuals and families with the majority of buyers in the 36 to 49-year-old age bracket followed by consumers aged between 18 and 35.

Studio apartments sell from R600 000 onwards. Two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments range from R960 000 to R1.5 million. Cluster homes in secure complexes or estates start at about R1.7 million. Whilst freestanding properties average around R1.6 to R2 million with the top end standing at more than R5 million.

"Dainfern’s residential properties have once again become sought after assets and property prices will climb as demand continues. The new Fourways Precinct currently underway makes the suburb a thriving Metropolitan area offering convenience, growth and lifestyle," said Hutchison.

"We have recently been mandated by International Housing Solutions to sell a current development on their books, The Paddocks Estate” stated Craig. For both buyers and investors, the Paddocks is ideally situated within this thriving neighbourhood. The lifestyle is perfectly suited to young professionals, those starting a family or investors with a keen eye for a quality development," concluded Hutchison.

The Paddocks is a three-storey walk-up development catering for everyone with four options to choose from ranging from Studio apartments from R610 000, Bachelors from R645 000, two bedrooms, one bathroom from R900 000 and two bedroom, two bathroom from R965 000.

The complex has 24-hour security with access control offering a secure lifestyle with abundant open park spaces, children’s play areas, a tennis and basketball court, clubhouse with pool and onsite laundry facilities.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE