DURBAN – New World Wealth has released their list of the top 10 residential estates in South Africa. According to the report, the research at New world Wealth has visited top-end residential estates across South Africa to compile this report.

The criteria for the report included various factors such as views, scenery and wildlife; communal gardens and parks; design and space; maintenance, location, facilities amongst other things.

Basil Welch, a real estate advisor that helped compile the report, said that residential living on the rise, especially with the mort affluent. They have estimated that 40 percent of South Africa's High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) live or own homes on residential estates.

Here are the top10 residential estate sin South Africa in no particular order:

Zimbali

Zimbali is located to next to Ballito and around 45 kilometres north of Durban. It is a picturesque estate that has its own natural lagoon and forest. Zimbali is also right on the beach. Prices of the houses on the estate range from R5 million and R75 million.

Fairmont Zimbali Resort in KwaZulu-Natal is one of the most popular resorts in the country.





Fancourt

This estate is located in George on the Garden Route. Fancourt has three highly rated courses on the estate, two of which were built in the 1990s and the third in 2000. There are several residential areas on the estate including Colonial Lodges, Oakland Residences amongst others. Houses prices for Fancourt range from R3 million to R50 million.

Val de Vie

Located in the winelands of Paarl, this estate is one of the most impressive and well-run estates. Some of the highlights of the estate include beautiful vineyards, polo fields, parks and lakes. The houses on this estates range between R3 million and R50 million.

Steyn City

Steyn City which is located near Broadacres in Johannesburg and it has incredible design. The estate has large amounts of parkland between the different residential neighbourhoods. Steyn City offers a mix of house, townhouses and apartments. The properties on this estate range from R2million to R35 million.

Waterfall Equestrian Estate

Waterfall Equestrian Estate is located in Waterfall City in Johannesburg. It is home to some mansions and stands are particularly large, starting from around one hectare each. House prices there range from R15 million to R100 million.

Pezula

Pezula is located in Knysna on the Garden Route. The views and scenery on the estate are very impressive, as is the golf course. House prices there range from R5 million to R50 million. Pezula has two sub-estates, namely: Pezula Golf Estate and Pezula Private Estate.

Pezula is located in Knysna on the Garden Route.





Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach is the ‘hidden gem’ of South African estates. Located between Blouberg and Melkbostrand

in Cape Town, the estate features a top-rated golf course and lovely vegetation, views and scenery. Prices of the houses on the estate range from R2 million to R20 million.

Arabella

Located on the Bot River Lagoon, 28 miles west of Hermanus, Arabella is one of the most scenic estates

in the country. Only a few of the holes have houses on them and as a result stands are limited. House

prices on the estate range from R3 million to R15 million.

Blair Atholl

Blair Atholl is a golf and equestrian estate situated near Lanseria in Johannesburg. Like Waterfall

Equestrian Estate, it has relatively large stands, with some very impressive houses and gardens on the property. House prices on the estate range from R10 million to R80 million.

Blair Atholl is a golf and equestrian estate situated near Lanseria in Johannesburg.





Whalerock Ridge

Whalerock Ridge is located in Plettenberg Bay on the Garden Route. The 100 hectare estate offers residents impressive views over the bay. The bottom gate of the estate is located approximately 100 metres from the beach. House prices on the estate range from R3 million to R35 million.

