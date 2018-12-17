DURBAN - The first freehold sites at Blythedale Coastal Estate on the Kwa-Zulu Natal North Coast have been transferred to their new owners. Andrew Thompson, development director of the eLan Property Group, said Phase 1 and 2 of the development is almost sold out and two mega phases will be unlocked in 2019.

“The first owners will start building their homes on Loerie Lane in the early part of next year. The roll out of infrastructure, the main gatehouse, shaping of dams, lakes and the building of complete fence lines are scheduled for later in the year.

“In addition to this, we have opened up access for the public to reach the coffee shop and Events Bowl venue for our Adventure Market and other events on the estate,” Thompson said.

Blythedale Coastal Estate is a futuristic multibillion-rand property development, set along 3 km of unblemished coastline, indigenous forests and a variety of flora and fauna.

This ultra-secure family-friendly and self-sustainable estate will eventually consist of no less than seven residential nodes with land development phases, a village development, resort apartments and villas, as well as retirement chalets.

“With only 80 sites left for sale in the current phase, it is now the perfect time for prospective investors and landowners to choose their venue of investment and where they wish to live, work, play, and stay for the next 3 to 5 years,” Thompson added.

All the architectural guidelines and other information are available on the Blythedale Coastal Estate website www.blythedale.co.za. You can also register on the website for a site visit or simply call their sales team at 086 100 2001. You can also meet the team by appointment at the Blythedale Coastal Estate or at their contact centres at The Wavepark at Gateway Mall, Sugar Rush in Ballito, or at the eLan Simbithi Office.

