The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released yesterday slipped deeper into contraction territory in January, losing 1.9points to reach 45.2index points from 47.1points in December. The index, which gauges manufacturing activity in the country, remained below the 50-point mark, separating contraction from expansion for a fourth consecutive month.
The data was below market expectations of a 48-point increase in January from 47.1points in December, partly on a rebound effect from the electricity supply disruptions in December that effected production.
Some economists had anticipated another dismal print in January amid weak domestic demand and intermittent power outages.
Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke said the data suggest that sustained weak demand was weighing on activity growth. Factory output has been below 50points for six consecutive months, indicating a contraction in the industry.