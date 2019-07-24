Setsoto local municipality mayor Nthateng Maoke speaks to Ficksburg residents during the department of economic development, trade and industry's campaign. PHOTO: Supplied by the department

JOHANNESBURG - The department of economic development, trade and industry's policy and legislation education awareness campaign targeting the municipalities of Setsoto, Matjhabeng and Mangaung will empower communities in the areas, a mayor has said. The key objective of the campaign is to educate members of the public about their rights and responsibilities afforded by the Liquor, National Gambling, Lotteries, National Credit, Consumer Protection, Copyright, Performers Protection, Merchandise Marks and Companies Acts.

At a session hosted by the department in the Free State town of Ficksburg, Setsoto mayor Nthateng Maoke said the three-day campaign would empower community members grappling with a high unemployment rate.

"Our province is rich in agricultural land and with the financial and non-financial support from government, the opportunities that are available in the agricultural sector can be explored in order to create job opportunities and reduce unemployment," Maoke said.

"We are eternally thankful for the platform to engage with the department, and I urge our people to take advantage of the session and be empowered. We want people who will raise their hands for these opportunities, people who will knock at the doors and seize opportunities available."

Local entrepreneur Maditsane Molepe said the campaign would help communities understand their rights and responsibilities.

“Our area is remote and we feel left out in activities and initiatives of the national government," Molepe said, urging the department of economic development, trade and industry to share funding opportunities with communities.

Molepe said the presentations on the National Credit and Consumer Protection acts really helped her to understand her rights and responsibilities related to consumer affairs.

Aspiring entrepreneur Risa Mphiheng said the presentation on the Companies Act would help as she prepared to register her company.

- African News Agency (ANA)