CAPE TOWN - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, Ms Connie September says that the Committee should be trailed for the incorrect payment of R14 million to a student at the Walter Sisulu University.

“It can only serve to benefit Members of the Committee to be brought up to speed on how such a dubious act occurred and why it took this long to be identified. The Committee wants to know the number of students who could have benefited from this money", said Ms September.

“This is unacceptable that such a grave mistake as this one could occur undetected on money appropriated by Parliament, and disbursed by various entities including the Department right down to the level of ending up in a private account".

Ms September said the Committee accepts that this is not the fault of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), but companies that NSFAS use to distribute funding should be questioned.

This comes after media reports reveals that the Walter Sisulu University pocketed over R800 000 following the incorrect payment into her account.

The payment company (Intellimali) responsible for the trouble has stated that it will follow the law in an attempt to recover the money.

“It is rather unfortunate that the student did not query the extra zeros that have been put to the original amount she should have received", said Ms September.

The Department is currently awaiting further information on the matter from NSFAS and says that Intellimali may as well be summoned to appear before the Committee.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE