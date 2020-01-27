The UK will exit the EU on January 31. The UK is currently the biggest foreign investor in South Africa, with one third of foreign investment into the country coming from the UK. The UK went from being South Africa’s eighth largest export market in 2017 to the fourth largest in 2018. The post-Brexit deal allows the export 70 million litres to the UK duty-free, while maintaining the current duty-free rate of up to 110million litres exported to the EU.
According to Vinpro chairperson Anton Smuts, who spoke at the 15th Nedbank Vinpro Information Day on Friday, “the South African wine industry expects 2020 to be a difficult year, but we are hopeful that it will be able to build on some of the momentum gained in 2019 to overcome major challenges.
“There was a renewed energy in the industry in 2019 following a long downward cycle."
Two consecutive smaller crops due to drought led to upward wine price adjustments filtering down to the farm gate, and producers were reinvesting.