Potatoes up 40%, eggs up 19% as South Africans fork out R141.81 more at the till for average food basket in October

Two top offenders for price rises in October were potatoes, leaping 40%, while eggs rose 19%. This as South African consumers had to fork out R141.81, or 2.8% more for the average cost of the household food basket at R5 297.58 in October from R5 155.77 in September.

This was according to the October 2023 Household Affordability Index, produced by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group, which tracks food price data from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries in various regions in South Africa. Agriculture experts say the high price of potatoes is due to quality issues and lower volumes in some regions as well as greater input costs such as electricity, while egg costs have risen amid an avian flu pandemic, which has crippled the poultry sector. Year-on-year the average cost of the household food basket increased by R509.75, or 10.6% from R4 787.83 in October 2022 to R5 297.58 in October 2023.

Foods which increased in price in October 2023, by 5% or more, included: rice (5% – a 10kg bag of rice increased on average by R8.56 to R166.35), potatoes (40% – a 10kg pocket of potatoes increased on average by R41.47 to R145.31), eggs (19% – 60 eggs, 2 X 30-egg trays, increased on average by R26.39 to R162.10), curry powder (7%), gizzards (5%), chicken livers (7%), wors (7%), fish (10%), tomatoes (11%), butternut (6%), spinach (5%), apples (6%), oranges (13%), margarine (6%), and apricot jam (5%). While many foods increased above 5% in October 2023 – the core drivers of the higher-priced food basket are potatoes, eggs, and rice. Foods which increased in price in October 2023, by 2% or more, included: white sugar (2%), sugar beans (2%), soup (2%), tea (4%), chicken feet (2%), beef liver (3%), beef (2%), green pepper (4%), canned beans (2%), and bananas (4%).

Statistics South Africa’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September showed that headline inflation was 5.4%. CPI food inflation was 8.0%. The Producer Price Index for September shows agriculture was 7.8%. The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group said the cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four in October 2023 was R3 655.70. “On our calculations, using Pietermaritzburg-based figures for electricity and transport, and the average figure for a minimum nutritional basket of food for a family of four, puts electricity and transport taking up 55.7% of a worker’s wage (R2 490.92/R4 473.92).”

It said food was bought after money for transport and electricity had been paid or set aside, leaving only R1 983.00 – for food and everything else and so in October 2023, the organisation calculated that workers’ families would underspend on food by a minimum of 45.8% – having R1 983 left after transport and electricity and with food costing R3 655.70). “In this scenario there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for her family. If the entire R1 983 all went to buy food, then for a family of 4 persons, we are looking at R495.75 per person per month. This is below the food poverty line of R760,” it said. The group said in October, the average cost of feeding a child a basic nutritious diet was R932.73. In the past month, the average cost of feeding a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R25.30 or 2.8%. Year-on-year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R107.42 or 13%.

This as the Child Support Grant of R510 is 33% below the food poverty line of R760, and 45% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet (R932.73). And according to a report released earlier this month, nearly half (49%) of South Africans will be food insecure by 2025, according to the Food Index Report commissioned by JSE-listed Shoprite. World Data Lab modelling predicted that nearly 49% of the South African population would be food insecure by 2025. It said around 21.18% of children in the country would be stunted.