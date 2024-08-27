Power of data to shape the health and wellness industry in SA

By Márcia Eugénio In the era of digital transformation, data has become a critical asset in shaping healthcare systems worldwide. South Africa, like many other countries, is recognising the potential of data to improve healthcare outcomes, enhance patient experience, and drive efficiency in the healthcare sector.

In recent years, data has become a powerful tool that has the potential to shape and transform industries across the globe. Healthcare providers and systems can leverage data to predict health problems, intervene in a timely manner, and provide preventive measures. Acknowledging the power of data to change lives and transform communities, the health and wellness industry in South Africa is also embracing this shift. Organisations across this sector are investing in technologies and analytical capabilities to unlock the full potential of data, which allows for hyper-personalisation in healthcare. There’s been a shift in recognising the value of data in driving decision-making, improving health outcomes, and harnessing the power of information to revolutionise the way healthcare is delivered.

Tailored healthcare needs By leveraging data analytics and insights, and by analysing individualised health data, such as electronic health records, wearable devices, and genetic information, health care providers can tailor medical treatments and interventions to the specific needs and preferences of each patient, allowing for a more holistic approach to healthcare. For example, the finger prick for those living with diabetes could be a thing of the past. A team of bioengineers at Penn State University have developed a wearable device in the form of a waterproof patch with embedded sensors to monitor vital information such as a person’s heart rate, respiration and sweat analysis.

The sweat is analysed for PH, sodium, and glucose levels, especially important for a person with low blood sugar or diabetes. The signal from the sensor transmits to a smartphone or is sent to the cloud, so a patient’s healthcare provider could have quick access to the information. This is an example of wearable technology transmitting life-saving information in real time. A recent Ipsos survey on mental health indicates that more than 70% of South Africans have faced stress levels that make it difficult to cope with life’s demands, and more than half have reported feeling so stressed that they were unable to attend work over the last year. Meanwhile, a separate report from Unicep revealed that at least 60% of young South Africans have required mental health assistance in the past year. Persistent obstacles highlighted include limited family discussions and uncertainty about where to seek help. Mental illness can significantly impair overall health and many people don’t seek the mental health care, support, and treatment they need due to a lack of access to services, as well as the stigma and discrimination associated with seeking help.

Wysa, an AI-powered mental health platform helps people cope with stress, depression, and anxiety with the help of an “emotionally intelligent” bot, which uses evidence-based cognitive-behavioural techniques (CBT), meditation, breathing, and mindfulness exercises, as well as micro-actions to help users build mental resilience skills. However, it's important to note that while Wysa and other AI-powered tools can provide valuable support and assistance, they should not replace professional diagnosis and treatment. AI-powered diagnosis and treatment should be used as a supplement to, rather than a replacement for, professional mental health care. By leveraging data in the South African health and wellness industry, decision-makers can develop conditional coverage schemes for expensive and complex health technologies suitable for personalised healthcare, leading to improved patient outcomes and cost savings. Through the use of photoplethysmography (PPG) technology in the Momentum Multiply app, a facial scan monitors vital health markers, including autonomic nervous system regulation and lifestyle disease risks. We’re now able to provide personalised, meaningful information, making it easier for people to make informed decisions about their health.

Traditionally requiring a 30-minute consultation and a trip to the doctor, this scan can now be done in 90 seconds from anywhere. This innovation allows individuals to quickly and easily monitor their health, gaining important insights without the inconvenience of visiting healthcare providers, empowering proactive health management. Furthermore, the integration of electronic health records with personal data from devices such as medical and wearable devices, sensors, and virtual reality tools can enhance patient care and facilitate personalised information delivery. Decision makers can enhance patient outcomes and reduce costs by leveraging big data analytics in the health and wellness industry in South Africa. By analysing and interpreting big data, healthcare providers can gain valuable insights that can help improve operational efficiencies, optimise resource allocation, and enhance patient care.