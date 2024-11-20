Powering South Africa's future by building a workforce for the green hydrogen revolution

By Dr Dorcas Zide South Africa has a transformative opportunity to emerge as a global leader in clean energy production through the green hydrogen (GH2) economy. The global push for decarbonisation with, regulations like the European Union's (EU's) Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) positions green hydrogen as pivotal for economic growth and sustainability.

The EU has committed an additional R628 million in 2024 to support the green hydrogen industry and net-zero initiatives. Using South Africa’s vast solar and wind renewable energy resources to produce GH2 positions us as a strong contender in this rapidly growing sector, bringing within our reach economic advantages, such as increased job opportunities, and environmental benefits like, energy security and reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Bridging the skills gap for GH2 opportunities To capitalise on GH2 opportunities, South Africa must close the skills gap with a proactive, multi-sector strategy, involving updating educational curricula to meet the sector's needs, introducing specialised Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs, and retraining workers from traditional energy industries.

Effective regulations must provide the framework for investment, safety, and innovation, and standards must be aligned with global decarbonisation goals to attract international partnerships. Such policies will ensure a just transition, supporting workforce development and protecting communities impacted by the shift to sustainable energy. Prioritising inclusivity in a just transition The principles of a just transition must guide the implementation of our GH2 strategy, with inclusivity at its core. By ensuring an equitable sharing of the benefits among historically disadvantaged communities, women, and youth. We can minimise social and economic disruption while building a diverse talent pool that strengthens South Africa’s leadership in clean energy.

It is important to recognize the need for a robust agricultural component within this transition. Re-skilling mineworkers into fuel cells, electrolysers, or hydrogen compression engineers is feasible for only a small percentage. Most workers will need opportunities in agriculture and related industries, ensuring sustainable livelihoods and minimising displacement. A new economy, a new skill set The green hydrogen economy has a broad supply value chain that requires specialised skills. Bridging the current skills gap in the green hydrogen sector is a major challenge. A proactive approach to workforce development is essential to prepare for the higher-demanding jobs of the future. It requires a collaborative effort among government, industry, and educational and research institutions.

The Green Hydrogen Transport Value Chain (GHTVC), developed by SAIAMC provides a mobile, scalable solution for sites like construction areas, taxi ranks, bus terminals, and airports. A pilot currently under construction at UWC will offer a sustainable, economically viable model combining high-tech GH2 production with labour-intensive agricultural activities under a 90kW AgriPV structure. The GHTVC can be used in rural and urban areas and provides jobs, community engagement, and workforce training through programs like the "Green Hydrogen Power to X (PtX) Training for Decision Makers," led by UWC and funded by GIZ GmbH. These workshops equip public and private sector leaders to shape effective policies and regulations for the GH2 industry to ensure a well-prepared workforce to support sector growth. Long-term planning for the hydrogen workforce

Research from PwC and the World Energy Council indicates that GH2 demand will accelerate significantly after 2035. This provides a valuable window for us to align the education system with the needs of the sector, updating curricula across all levels and focusing on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects. TVET colleges in collaboration with industry should introduce specialised courses and apprenticeships, while universities should foster innovative GH2 research centres. Fostering global partnerships and promoting inclusion International partnerships and knowledge transfer play a key role in building workforce capabilities. These partnerships could include exchange programmes, research initiatives, and technology transfer agreements, accelerating our learning curve and fostering local expertise. To ensure the benefits of the GH2 economy are distributed equitably and address social justice concerns, initiatives must prioritise historically disadvantaged communities, women, and youth. This broadens the talent pool, enhances our competitiveness and helps navigate a just transition that supports and offers an alternative to workers affected by the shift to green energy.

Seizing the Moment We must act now. Let us seize this moment and invest in our greatest asset – our people –to power South Africa's green economy, building the skills and capabilities to secure South Africa's role on the world stage and guarantee a cleaner and more prosperous sustainable future. Dr Dorcas Zide is an analytical chemist and expert in sustainable energy technologies. She has a PhD from Cape Peninsula University of Technology , in collaboration with the South African Institute for Advanced Materials Chemistry (SAIAMC) at the University of the Western Cape.