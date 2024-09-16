Pravin Gordhan celebrated for his integrity, development of democratic SA’s fiscal architecture

Former Cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan has been described as a government leader with “deep integrity” who spearheaded legislative reforms of democratic South Africa’s financial and fiscal architecture. Condolences continued to pour in from the government, business sector and civil society over the weekend, following Gordhan’s death on Friday morning after a short battle with cancer.

Gordhan leaves behind his widow Vanitha and daughters Anisha and Priyesha. He was 75. However, not all political parties were singing Gordhan’s praises, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the country’s fourth-largest party, said he had left behind a trail of destruction at state institutions. To his detractors, Gordhan was a nemesis who continued to fight against state capture, and they accused him of being responsible for attempting to sell off South African Airways to Takatso Consortium for less than what is worth, and wreaking havoc in the state-owned companies he oversaw.

“He was an unapologetic instrument of capitalism, who deliberately dismantled the very entities meant to uplift and develop our nation,” said the EFF in a statement. “His actions directly contributed to the high levels of unemployment. He left countless families to suffer and they are still suffering today.” However, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said Gordhan played a pivotal and outstanding role in the development of democratic South Africa’s financial and fiscal architecture during his tenure as commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) between 1999 and 2009.

Gordhan was later appointed as Minister of Finance from 2009 and 2014 and 2015 to 2017, before he was appointed Minister of Public Enterprises. He has also previously served as the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. “He never shirked responsibility or wavered on matters of principle,” Godongwana said. “He understood that it was through building and protecting the institutions given life by the Constitution, such as the National Treasury and the revenue services, that the goals of equality and shared prosperity could be achieved and sustained.”

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, said Gordhan’s tenure at Sars was marked by an unyielding dedication to integrity, good governance and accountability, ensuring that Sars became a pillar of strength for the nation’s fiscal health. “I will remember him as a committed social activist who dedicated his life to the struggle and the improvement of the material conditions of South Africans at a time when we were in the steely grips of state capture, it was PG who stood fearlessly for justice and equality. He spoke with courage of his deep conviction and did not count the tremendous cost to him and his family,” Kieswetter said. Gordhan was a lifelong activist and dedicated public servant who fought against apartheid and contributed to South Africa’s transition to democracy.

Alan Mukoki, CEO of the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said they found Gordhan to be forthright and robust in their debates on many economic policy issues in his various roles in the government. “While we may have areas of disagreement, as is normal in any business and government relationship, we experienced Mr Gordhan as professional, intelligent and transparent, and as someone who played a pivot role in normalising the relationship between business and government,” Mukoki said. Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso said Gordhan was a bulwark against state capture and played a crucial role in stemming the looting of the state during the Zuma presidency.

“He was part of the crop of politicians who came into government really to serve South Africans and uplift the country. You would not always agree with his views, but his intentions were unquestionable. He really served this country with distinction,” Mavuso said. Business Unity South Africa (Busa) also echoed the same sentiment. Busa CEO Cas Coovadia said Gordhan was a key figure in battling state capture and corruption, advocating ethical governance and economic stability. His dedication to public service and transformation was unwavering.