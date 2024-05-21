Precious metals stocks drive markets to close in the green

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, driven by increases in precious metal stocks.
According to Anchor Capital, Gold Fields, Harmony Gold Mining Company, AngloGold Ashanti and DRD Gold climbed 4.1%, 2.5%, 2.2% and 1.8%, respectively.
Meanwhile, consumer staple companies, Astral Foods and RCL Foods advanced 4.0% and 1.0%, respectively.
Transportation and logistics companies, Grindrod and KAP surged 3.9% and 1.1%, respectively. Diversified miners, African Rainbow Minerals, South32, Pan African Resources and Exxaro Resources gained 3.2%, 2.5%, 2.0% and 1.8%, respectively.
On the flipside, real estate companies, Lighthouse Properties, Equites Property Fund, Vukile Property Fund and Growthpoint Properties shed 1.2%, 1.1%, 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively.
The JSE All Share index closed 0.7% higher at 80,072.99.
The rand, however, weakened against the US dollar yesterday.
On Tuesday morning, the US dollar traded 0.1% higher against the South African rand at R18.2086, while the euro traded 0.1% higher at R19.7664.
The British pound gained 0.2% against the South African rand, trading at R23.1381.
