Precious metals stocks drive markets to close in the green

According to Anchor Capital, Gold Fields, Harmony Gold Mining Company, AngloGold Ashanti and DRD Gold climbed 4.1%, 2.5%, 2.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, driven by increases in precious metal stocks.

Meanwhile, consumer staple companies, Astral Foods and RCL Foods advanced 4.0% and 1.0%, respectively.

Transportation and logistics companies, Grindrod and KAP surged 3.9% and 1.1%, respectively. Diversified miners, African Rainbow Minerals, South32, Pan African Resources and Exxaro Resources gained 3.2%, 2.5%, 2.0% and 1.8%, respectively.

On the flipside, real estate companies, Lighthouse Properties, Equites Property Fund, Vukile Property Fund and Growthpoint Properties shed 1.2%, 1.1%, 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively.