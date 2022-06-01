Precision intervention to diesel rebate scheme is an option to buffer food price hikes, says Agri SA

Precision intervention to the diesel rebate scheme would be a sustainable option to buffer food price increases from the upcoming fuel hike, Agri SA chief economist Kulani Siweya said yesterday. He said the agricultural industry and consumers alike were facing a significant hike in the price of fuel today, with some estimates putting the increase in the region of R4 per litre if the R1.50 general fuel levy relief had not been extended.

However, yesterday Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana submitted a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, requesting the tabling of a two-month proposal for the extension of the reduction in the general fuel levy. “An increase of this magnitude will have serious knock-on effects for food security in South Africa and it is vital that government consider all viable options to buffer the cost pressures that impact food prices. “Agri SA believes that a targeted intervention to increase the diesel rebate to the agricultural sector would serve this purpose, while also being (a) more sustainable option over the coming months given pressures to the fiscus,” Siweya said.

He said the consequences of rising fuel prices had already been acutely felt in the agricultural sector, where fuel was one of several input costs that had been rising sharply, placing significant pressure on a number of agricultural commodity sectors. Farmers had little control over food prices beyond the farm gate, increasing input prices had already been felt by consumers who were facing the result of these cost pressures with higher food prices at the till. He said the need for relief to farmers was especially urgent in that there was high demand for fuel in many parts of the sector as it was still the harvesting season for a number of commodities, including summer grains and fruits like citrus. Winter crops, including wheat, were also currently being planted.

Siweya said this made these commodities sensitive to the current increase and highlighted the need for a targeted and sustainable intervention that could help mute food price increases in coming months. Agri SA said the agricultural sector receives little-to-no direct support from the government relative to international competitors. It said one of the welcome measures in place was the diesel rebate, which was designed to benefit local industries by protecting against international competition (where primary producers enjoy significant subsidy and other government support). The rebate worked by offering relief from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) Levy and the Fuel Levy and was currently industry dependent.

“In the agricultural sector, a certain percentage of producers’ fuel qualifies for this rebate, and of that portion 100 percent is exempt from the RAF Levy, and 40 percent from the Fuel Levy. This tool is very well placed to help cushion the sector from increasing fuel costs. This could be achieved by either increasing the percentage of producer fuel which qualifies for both the RAF and Fuel Levy and/or increasing the percentage of relief from the Fuel Levy,” Agri-SA said. Siweya said an intervention such as this would be both targeted and strategic, as one of the biggest negative externalities of fuel price increases was their impact on the price of food and food security in general. “Cushioning the increase in this manner would go a long way to ensuring farmers remain viable and help feed the nation.”