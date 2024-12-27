Preparing learners for the gig economy

The global workforce is undergoing a transformation, driven by the rise of digital labour platforms and the growing appeal of flexible work arrangements. With the gig economy expected to reach $2.7 trillion by 2025, education systems must adapt to equip learners with the skills needed for this dynamic environment.

Teneo Online School is pioneering an online education model that prepares learners for this new reality. By blending academic excellence with skill development, Teneo equips students to thrive in a world where digital literacy, remote collaboration, and self-management are key. Learning for a digital workforce Digital literacy is becoming as critical as traditional literacy.

Virtual classrooms, online project management tools, and remote collaboration spaces mirror the real-world environments of gig workers. By learning in these spaces, students develop a comfort level with digital tools that goes beyond the basics, preparing them for life in a platform-based economy. Lientjie Pelser, FET Phase Head at Teneo Online School, highlights how this approach supports skill-building: “Our learners access their education digitally, collaborate on projects remotely, and develop essential communication skills—all key elements in today’s workforce.”

Collaboration in a virtual world Remote work demands effective teamwork across time zones, using tools like cloud platforms and messaging apps. Teneo learners participating in online group projects and discussions gain hands-on experience in managing tasks and working collaboratively in virtual environments.

These experiences not only enhance academic engagement but also develop problem-solving skills and adaptability. For educators like Matthew Visser, a Coding and Robotics teacher at Teneo, technology fosters interaction: “Learners engage in real-time activities like screen sharing or annotating, which closely resemble professional digital collaboration.” Independent problem solvers

In an economy where freelancers juggle multiple projects and deadlines, self-discipline and independent problem-solving are non-negotiable skills. Teneo’s flexible learning platform empowers students to manage their own schedules, access lesson recordings, and complete project-based work at their own pace—an approach that mirrors the realities of freelance work. “Our learners become independent problem-solvers because they are given the tools to manage their own learning,” explains Tracey Clayton, a mathematics teacher and FET Grade Leader.

“They don’t just passively absorb content, they actively engage with it, think critically about it, and apply it to real-world scenarios. This is what sets them up for success in the gig economy, where problem-solving and adaptability are key.” Adapting for a multi-disciplinary future As technology blurs the boundaries between careers, students must be ready to pivot between fields. Broad curriculums, like those offered by Teneo Online School, include coding, entrepreneurship, and creative problem-solving, empowering students to navigate a rapidly changing world. “Our goal is to prepare students for lifelong learning and adaptability.

The ability to integrate knowledge from different disciplines is key to their future success,” says Ruby Govender, Head of Intermediate Phase at Teneo. The Way Forward As the gig economy expands, professionals with digital fluency, collaboration skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset will lead the charge.