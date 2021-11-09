President Cyril Ramaphosa postpones 4th South African investment conference till March

THE FOURTH South African investment conference scheduled for this month has been postponed to March next year, announced President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday in his weekly letter. Ramaphosa said that the event had been postponed due to other important events that are taking place in November, citing the ongoing conference on climate change in Glasgow, the local government elections, and the forthcoming intra-African trade fair as reasons for the postponement.

South Africa held the first such conference in 2018 as part of its ambitious drive to raise R1.2 trillion in new investment over five years. Together, the conferences held over the past three years had raised more than R770 billion in investment commitments across a wide range of economic sectors. Ramaphosa said the money raised in these conferences resulted in investment opportunities that were used to generate jobs and assist the economy rebuilding.