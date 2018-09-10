



Ramaphosa was joined by the Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Siyabonga Cwele, as well as the Minister of Communications, Nomvula Mokonyane and the Acting Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihke Zikalala.





At the conference, Rampahosa emphasised the importance if the ICT sector and called it one of the most important sectors in the economies of the world.





He also called on key roleplayers to help develop the ICT sector in South Africa adding that the door of government is always open for investment.





Ramaphosa also encouraged government and industry to work together to bring about developments in technology.





The President touched on 5G technology. Ramaphosa said that South African has started the preparation work for 5G and stressed the importance of ensuring that everyone has access to 5G.





MTN is one of the sponsors of the conference and the company's group CEO Rob Shuter spoke at the opening ceremony of the ITU Telecoms conference. Shuter pointed out that many South Africans do not have access to connectivity. According to Shuter, this problem can only be solved when everyone works together.



Houlin Zhao, the Secretary-General of ITU said both South Africa and the African continent is on the cusp of a new era in technology. According to Zhao, it is the responsibility of everyone to work together for a digital future that is inclusive.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



