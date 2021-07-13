President Ramaphosa says government will act to restore law and order on the streets

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a hard line against the unrest and rampant looting in South Africa, saying the government will do everything in its power to restore law and order. Business activity ground to a halt yesterday as factories and stores closed fearing falling victim to criminal elements after sporadic events of industrial-scale looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africa has witnessed unprecedented unrest that started with the torching of trucks since former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for 15 months at the Estcourt Correctional Centre for contempt of court. Addressing the nation last night, Ramaphosa said the government had mobilised all available resources and capabilities to restore order, protect property, and safeguard social and economic infrastructure. This included calling up operational members of the SAPS from leave and rest days to be deployed in hot spots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. In addition, Ramaphosa said the government would prioritise the prosecution of suspects alleged to be involved in the violence.

“Let me be clear, we will take action to protect every person in this country against the threat of violence, intimidation, theft and looting,” Ramaphosa said. “We will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions, and will ensure that they face the full might of our law.” As the Commander-in-Chief of the SA National Defence Force, Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of defence force personnel to support the operations of the police.

Ramaphosa expressed concern at the sudden disruption of the vaccination roll-out programme due to the unrest as it was gaining momentum. “This will have lasting effects on our ability to consolidate some of the progress we were already witnessing in our economic recovery,” he said. “These disruptions will cost lives by cutting off the supply chains that sustain our food, health and production systems.”

