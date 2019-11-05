PORT ELIZABETH - Ahead of the South Africa Investment Conference in Sandton from 5 to 7 November, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed additional special envoys on investment and established a dedicated investment and infrastructure office in the Presidency.
Ramaphosa has appointed Jeff Radebe, Derek Hanekom and Elizabeth Thabethe as new special envoys on investment targeting specific areas to strengthen the capacity of four special envoys he appointed in April 2018 to promote South Africa as an investment destination.
This included facilitating resolution of administrative hurdles to investment and engaging both domestic and foreign investors on the opportunities that exist in the country.
Since their appointment, the envoys have been instrumental in mobilising investments announced at the inaugural Investment conference in 2018, resolving challenges for different companies and addressing investor concerns on a number of key policy areas.
Radebe will drive investment promotion in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas, Hanekom and Thabethe will both be responsible for investment mobilisation in the tourism sector.