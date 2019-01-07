DURBAN - Numbeo and Expatistan have published their cost of living indices for the new year according to BusinessTech.
The index lists the cheapest and the most expensive cities to live in across the world.
Numbeo is a data group and Expatistan is an expat portal.
The 2019 indices compare the cost of living across the globe to a reference city that has an index score of 100 (100 percent). For the Numbeo index the reference city while the reference city for Expatistan is Prague.
The index examines the relative costs across several categories including rent, the cost of food, transport and entertainment. Local purchasing power is also taken into consideration.
The Numbeo and the Expatistan indices looks at 433 and 327 cities respectively.
South African cities
South African cities rank in the middle globally. Pretoria is ranked as the most expensive city in South Africa on both Numbeo and Expatistan.
On the Numbeo index Johannesburg is in second place followed by Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Durban. ON the Expatistan index Port Elizabeth and Durban are switched around.
|Numbeo
|Expatistan
|1.
|Pretoria
|Pretoria
|2.
|Johannesburg
|Johannesburg
|3.
|Cape Town
|Cape Town
|4.
|Port Elizabeth
|Durban
|5.
|Durban
|Port Elizabeth
Cost of living in South Africa
The table below shows the average prices for the five categories across the five major cities covered by Numbeo and Expatistan.
The five categories include transport, rent, salaries, utilities and entertainment.
|
City
|Average disposable salary
|Monthly transport costs
|Rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in the city centre
|Basic utilities
|Meal for two people at a restaurant
|Pretoria
|R15481
|R1200
|R4897
|R1273
|R500
|Johannesburg
|R18126
|R700
|R6281
|R1395
|R500
|Cape Town
|R16306
|R370
|R10709
|R1009
|R500
|Durban
|R15124
|R350
|R4839
|R1093
|R400
|Port Elizabeth
|R11833
|R460
|R3727
|R1152
|R400
