Price of gold surges as investors pile into the yellow metal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The gold price flitted around $1800 (R29982) an ounce on Friday, after rising to new highs last week and climbing 22percent since the end of March. Investors piled into the yellow metal as a safer store of value amid concerns about the rising Covid-19 toll and concern about inflation from programmes to print vast amounts of money to bolster ailing economies. The gold price could nearly double in just three- to five-years due to ultra-accommodative monetary policies and unlimited money printing by governments, one US hedge fund manager, admittedly heavily invested in gold, was reported to have said last week. The manager predicted that fiat currencies would lose value in light of the massive money printing needed to sustain stimulus packages around the globe. Conventional economic theory would have this fund manager correct, and much the same was predicted after the 2008 global financial crisis, but inflation stayed low, due to the effects of lower aggregate demand post the crisis. What is to say the same won't happen this time? Nevertheless, the gold price has done well since that last global recession, rising 148percent since October 2008.

Also casting a pall on investor sentiment last week was concern about the resurgence of the virus in the US and elsewhere and ongoing US/China tensions.

Holdings in gold-backed ETF’s (Exchange Traded Funds) have risen to record highs globally this year. Three gold ETF’s that South African individual investors can buy are Newgold ETF, which over one year provided a 56.67percent return, the 1nvest Gold ETF, which had a 52.74percent one year return, and AfricaGold ETF, which made a 35.1percent one year.

ETF’s are traditionally low-cost investment vehicles, with low minimum investment barriers, compared with for instance the higher fees charged by active asset management firms. The one rider that local investors need to consider is that their investment is made in rand, the fluctuations in the value of which will impact the investment returns of the ETF.

So, while the somewhat surprising rally in the rand in recent weeks means theoretically that South Africa could import more with the same amount of its more valuable currency, it can also mean lower returns from investments in gold, the price of which is dollar denominated. However, with the rising gold price, it was not surprising to see two mining groups as the top movers on the JSE on Friday morning, with diversified metals miners South32 up 4.39percent to R25.66, while DRDGold was 3.39percent to R24.69.

For individuals, investing directly into gold shares on the JSE is more complex than buying gold backed ETF’s, because some research into the performance, management and prospects of the mining group is required to make a considered investment.

The rand was trading flattish at R16.69 on Friday morning, this after it lost some steam later in the week after the US reported record high Covid-19 infections again on Tuesday.

The gold price has, if one considers the steady depreciation of the local currency from October 2008, been a good rand hedge. The local currency has depreciated just over 50percent against the dollar since the start of October 2008.

One of the most popular rand hedge stocks on the JSE is Anton Rupert-founded Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, which holds luxury brands such as Cartier, Chloé and Piage, as global demand for luxury goods has been increasing steadily for decades.

Sales, however, have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in all regions except China, and last week the group reported a 47percent drop in sales to 1.99 billion (R37.87bn) in the three months to June.

Richemont was trading 0.29percent higher at R108.24 per share on the JSE on Friday, but the price was 4.3percent below what it traded at on Wednesday, before it announced quarterly sales results.

If you want to know why it is trading at a high price:earnings ratio of about 37, consider just how much of a good rand hedge it has been over 10 years, during which its share price has risen 287percent.

Last week was important in the fight against the coronavirus, in that the first of the biotech companies to begin working on a vaccine reported positive initial results.

US Nasdaq-listed Moderna reported that its experimental vaccine against the virus, the first to be tested in humans, provoked a promising immune response and appeared safe in the first 45 people who received it.

Moderna’s share price was up 30percent last week to the $81.81 on Friday morning. The world needs them to succeed.

BUSINESS REPORT