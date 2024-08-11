Prinsloo keeps it real while shooting high

By Manyehlisa Lehohla ANY basketball player who dreams of turning professional will - nine times out of 10 - aspire to play in the pinnacle of the game, the prestigious NBA.

While attractive, the lucrative NBA can only accommodate 450 players, meaning other players must earn their keep elsewhere. Pieter Prinsloo, a professional in his 10th year, is one of many players who have taken the latter route. Born in Pretoria, South Africa, the centre grew up and schooled in the United States. Since graduating from Marist College, Prinsloo has played and earned a good living in overseas markets. The former Cape Tigers captain, who has played in two Basketball Africa League tournaments (2022 and 2023), spoke with self-awareness about what lay ahead for him when he chose to go pro in basketball.

“Coming out of college, we all had dreams and aspirations, but I also looked at things realistically. I knew I could make good money playing overseas and have a career,” said the 32-year-old. “At one point, the way things were going, I thought I could get a (NBA) Summer League look in. But that (NBA) was never the goal.” The South African centre, who spent most of his playing career in Latin America, says he had a solid upbringing - which instilled in him an understanding of the value of money. But when he turned professional, Prinsloo admits he enjoyed life with reckless abandon. Pieter Prinsloo is a professional basketball player in his 10th year. Photo: Supplied “I was raised with a lot of responsibility at an early age. My parents treated me as an adult, so I understood (finances). But there is that inner kid. The youth in you that is reckless with it (money). The first contract: I don’t think I saved a single dollar. I moved straight on to my next contract. Luckily!” said Prinsloo. ”...I mean, you are young and living life. You never think it adds up. Other countries overseas are not as expensive as the US.

“So you are overseas, and your attitude is, ‘I only spent 100 bucks tonight’. The next night, you have spent 150 bucks. By the end of the month, you have gone out 10 or 15 times. You have spent $1500 or $2000, but you are making two and a half ($2500). You eventually realise it adds up and you have to smarten up.” It was the birth of his first child that made Prinsloo knuckle down and do better in the management of his money. "“I think I was about 25 or 26 when I had my first kid, and I realised how much I needed to budget. The first thing I did when I got paid - whether it was monthly or every two weeks - was start allocating money to expenses, spending, and savings. And if I went three or four days before (my payday) and my spending money was gone, there was no way I was touching the other money (I had put away),” said the South African international.

He cautioned young players on trying to live a life of pretence. “You have to get to a point where you begin to understand that you have to set limits for yourself. I feel like a lot of guys, especially when they are young, get caught up in being seen and being around everybody,” said Prinsloo. “Young guys, most of the time, don’t make as much as the older guys. So when they go home, once their contract is up, they rent a car or an apartment so that people can think they are living the life. I understand because I was young too, but if you keep doing that, by the end of your career there is nothing to show for it.”

Pieter Prinsloo is a professional basketball player in his 10th year. Photo: Supplied The big man says it paramount to have responsible veteran players around young players to show them the ropes - something Prinsloo benefited from greatly while overseas. “When you have veterans talk to you and offer you guidance, your outcomes are much better. You see how they live, how some have businesses set up, it teaches you,” said Prinsloo. “I had somebody during my career who took me under his wing. He always told me, ‘Hey, this (money) you are using for a good time and attention is a waste, so better use it for something productive that can benefit you down the road’.

“When you start surrounding yourself with the right people, you learn what to do and what not to do. It’s important because you even see guys who have been around the NBA for 10 or 12 years and within five years after they are out of the league, they are bankrupt. So it’s important to be educated financially, to know how much money you have, and how much you can spend.” Now playing for Johannesburg-based MBB, Prinsloo says he does not solely rely on basketball for his upkeep. While he still has a couple of years to play, he is preparing for life after the game. His business degree has come in handy as he spreads his wings to make additional income. “(As for) life after (basketball)... I could go back to the United States as there is something in place for me. I have a business degree with a marketing focus, so I do remote jobs for businesses that need marketing plans. I assist companies with small tasks that can be easily outsourced. So if you have the qualifications and free time for these overseas companies, you can earn good money doing that while living in South Africa,” said Prinsloo.