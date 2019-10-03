JOHANNESBURG - South African private sector activity remained in contraction for a fifth consecutive month in September as new orders and output fell while sentiment was subdued, a survey showed on Thursday.
IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.2 in September from 49.7 in August, remaining below the 50 point mark that separates expansion from contraction.
Firms saw an extension of the decline in new orders during September, recording a 15th successive monthly fall in total demand.