Products used for the care of babies and toddlers are essential goods - government

DURBAN - The regulations published by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs under Government Notice 318 of 18 March 2020 have been amended by regulations as published in Government Notice R398 of 25 March 2020 as well as by regulations in Government Notice R 419 of March 26, 2020.



The regulations published on March 25, 2020 included, under paragraph 6(a) have included products for the care of babies and toddlers as essential goods

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said that following requests for clarification it can confirm that this provision includes baby clothes, blankets, towels and other essential accessories for newborns, infants and toddlers up to 36 months old.



All stores that are currently permitted to remain open for the sale of other essential goods, including supermarkets, may therefore sell these products.

The department has been in contact with the chief executives of large retailers, who have undertaken to sell these products at prices which simply cover their basic costs of production and distribution for the period of the lockdown.



Hospitals and clinics may directly procure these products as necessary to provide for the infants in their care.

DTI has also been in discussion with the private sector and organised labour to get broad support for government’s actions and to mobilise their resources to complement and strengthen their efforts.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel said that government has been working with retailers and large food producers to ensure that the supply-chain remains strong and that basic goods are available to consumers.