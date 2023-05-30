Progress in the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP) has so far remained limited with the focus of the sector's players shifting to energy security at the beginning of the year because of the intensified load shedding, according to the Agricultural Business Chamber(Agbiz). The agricultural organisation's chief economist, Wandile Sihlobo, said this month marked a year since South Africa's AAMP was completed and launched.

"This plan offers the government and the private sector a framework to grow the sector, build competitiveness, attract more investment, improve inclusion, and create jobs. This year should mark the start of the implementation phase,“ Sihlobo said. With various interventions such as the load-curtailment, extension of diesel rebate, and Agro-Energy Fund under implementation, the sector should refocus its attention on the AAMP and explore means of its implementation. "Admittedly, the operating environment in the sector is more challenging than when the plan was drafted. Still, neglecting or delaying implementation will only allow the present challenges to worsen."

According to Agbiz, the growth constraints such as biosecurity, infrastructure, widening of export markets, registration of new crop protection chemicals, and various commodity-specific and regionalised plans were some of the aspects that the sector's masterplan reflected on. It said that notably, the broad sector support behind the plan could wane over time if the implementation was slow, and the country may again find itself with another "good on paper but not implemented plan". Agbiz said getting out of this state of inertia required the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (Dalrrd) to reconvene the social partners with an implementation proposal at hand.

Agbiz said Dalrrd had a few options to use to gain momentum and this meeting could start with the energy interventions made thus far to assist the sector and how these would be sustained going to the next season, which might be a drought season, with higher demand for irrigation. This was a crucial step as few businesses would commit to the expansions promised in the AAMP with no clear sense of the sector energy strategy as agriculture and agro-processing were intensive-energy users. The second step would be to remind the sector how the existing blended finance initiative between Dalrrd and the Land Bank would be broadened to other financing agencies to achieve the required scale to make a positive dent in transforming the sector. This process has been in the works for a few years and the Dalrrd should iron out the areas where there is no alignment yet and bring this in full stream, Agbiz said.

Sihlobo said Dalrrd should launch its Agricultural Development and Land Reform Agency, which came into the public view in 2021 and had been at various stages of refinement since that time. The department should outline the agency's mandate and working plan for its first five years in collaboration with the private sector. "This will be a courageous step to get ahead of new entrant farmers' questions about the need for land. It will also positively demonstrate that the expansion in the agricultural sector will be primarily through “growing the agricultural pie" by bringing into full production underutilised land”, Sihlobo said.

Another vital step that would boldly separate the agency from other land redistribution instruments would be ensuring that the new entrant farmers to the sector had land with title deeds or tradeable long-term leases. If the Dalrrd failed to launch the agency sooner, the deliberations in implementing the master plan would always go back to land needs as a hindrance, he said. Sihlobo said the government should unlock all these possible stoppages before advocating for a comprehensive implementation of the master plan.

"As we have previously stressed here before, these implementation steps are vital for building trust in the sector, not only between the government and existing role-players in agriculture but also other South Africans who aspire to join the sector and have followed these programmes from inception with hope for inclusion and economic opportunities. “Notably, the sector's stakeholders will also be more appreciative of the seriousness of government programmes and policy if there is a full-scale implementation of all these steps. There may be faults at the starting stages, which provides us with an opportunity to learn and improve policy and programme design along the way." The organisation said agriculture held the potential for growth and job creation. The long periods between the completion of programmes and implementation could dampen the momentum and confidence.