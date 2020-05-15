Proudly SA expands mask portal to include hand sanitiser and detergents

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Proudly SA has expanded its online fabric face masks portal to include local producers of hand sanitiser, surface disinfectants and detergents. When the portal was first launched last month it was dedicated to matching supply and demand of locally manufactured fabric face masks. As South Africans gradually return to the workplace, the need for a reliable and local source of products which comply with proper health and safety standards is expected to spike and to last throughout the entire lockdown period, up to and beyond Stage 1. The extended pages will list only local manufacturers of sanitisers, disinfectants and detergents that are proven to have been tested and which adhere to industry standards and labeling legislation. Production capacities and contact details are supplied and corporate and individual buyers can make direct contact with the listed companies.

Proudly SA’s locally-made masks online portal has expanded to include sanitisers, detergents and disinfectants. Local manufacturers of these items are encouraged to register via: https://t.co/ReK3mswwAT #BuyLocalToCreateJobs pic.twitter.com/x0UxIQmvMs — Proudly South African (@ProudlySA) May 14, 2020

The fabric masks portal, which was set up with the assistance of SACTWU, the National Bargaining Council for Clothing Manufacturers and The Manufacturing Circle, has established a successful online listing of accredited mask producers where buyers can source masks that meet their specific requirements.

In order to help consumers select masks, the portal also provides a link to fabric mask guidelines published by the DTIC. The site links corporate buyers with producers of masks.

Proudly SA is encouraging producers of hand sanitisers, detergents and disinfectants to register on the site to list their products.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE