Best to be comfortable when hitting the stores on Black Friday. Leon Lestrade African News Agency/ANA
JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans prepare to storm the shops or go online in a Black Friday frenzy, Proudly SA is reminding bargain hunters to direct their spend towards goods that are made and manufactured here in South Africa.

A concerted and directed effort at keeping our Black Friday money here will help to create demand and therefore jobs, so that more people might enjoy the same spending opportunity next year.

From white goods to clothes and groceries which are the main targets of Black Friday shoppers, Proudly South African has members that have special offers to match any of the biggest discounts available this year.

Proudly SA chief executive Eustace Mashimbye on a locally produced couch in his office in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Proudly SA’s online shopping platform, www.rsamade.co.za will be offering 20% off and this is being matched by the vendors who are adding their own discounts, taking some items to 60% lower than regular prices. Photo: Philippa Larkin
Proudly SA’s online shopping platform, www.rsamade.co.za will be offering 20% off and this is being matched by the vendors who are adding their own discounts, taking some items to 60% lower than regular prices.

"Even though Black Friday has been imported from the USA, it doesn’t mean we have to buy imported goods.  And if you can’t find what you are looking for with the Proudly SA logo, check labels of origin and choose a Made in South Africa deal, " Proudly SA said in a statement. 


A concerted and directed effort at keeping our Black Friday money here will help to create demand and therefore jobs, so that more people might enjoy the same spending opportunity next year.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE 