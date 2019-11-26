Best to be comfortable when hitting the stores on Black Friday. Leon Lestrade African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans prepare to storm the shops or go online in a Black Friday frenzy, Proudly SA is reminding bargain hunters to direct their spend towards goods that are made and manufactured here in South Africa.



A concerted and directed effort at keeping our Black Friday money here will help to create demand and therefore jobs, so that more people might enjoy the same spending opportunity next year.





From white goods to clothes and groceries which are the main targets of Black Friday shoppers, Proudly South African has members that have special offers to match any of the biggest discounts available this year.