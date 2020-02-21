Maepa and Makuzeni this week filed papers in the Gauteng High Court seeking the court to nullify their suspension and order the PSA to allow them to return to full duty with immediate effect.
Maepa and Makuzeni want the PSA board’s decision to suspend them declared invalid and unlawful.
In his papers, Maepa said while the board was granted wide-ranging powers, its powers and functions could not be irreconcilable with the statute. He said if the statute vested certain powers on one structure, the board did not have the power to exercise those powers.
Maepa said the power to suspend or take any disciplinary proceedings were vested in the PSA general manager Ivan Fredricks - who was also suspended in January - and not its board.