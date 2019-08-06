Minister of public service and administration Senzo Mchunu. FILE PHOTO: African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - The Public Servants Association (PSA) on Tuesday said it supported calls for a three-year wage moratorium for public-office bearers and a review of salary perks for members of the government.



"In the face of ongoing talk and reports about the culling of jobs in the public service to lower the wage bill, cutting luxurious benefits from the executive will assist in curbing unnecessary wasteful expenditure in the public service," it said in a statement. The PSA's call follows reports at the weekend that President Cyril Ramaphosa had asked a team of three ministers to review the recently revised ministerial handbook with a view to cut spending.

Public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu said areas that would be looked at included ministerial cars and security upgrades to residences.



"The PSA welcomes this news, following the president’s earlier support for increased benefits for the executive, including more staff and security upgrades at their homes, costing taxpayers a total of R300,000," the government workers union said.

It said with unemployment at an 11-year high, government needed to review how it spent taxpayers' money.

"A staggering total of 455,000 South Africans have lost their jobs in the second quarter of 2019 alone. In the face of a developing national crisis, the PSA calls for drastic cuts of wasteful spending and more concrete plans to ensure job creation," said the union.

