DURBAN – Eskom is seeking the setting aside of awards for two contracts and the recovery of R207 716 243.80 for improperly-awarded work, during 2016, from auditing firm Deloitte Consulting.
The embattled state power supplier also wants its former chief financial officer Anoj Singh, and senior executive Prish Govender, to pay the costs of its application.
“We have promised South Africans that we will be pursuing all ill-gotten funds that were extracted from Eskom during the days of state capture," said Eskom acting group chief executive, Jabu Mabuza.
He said the legal action sought to restore confidence in Eskom's governance processes and procedures, "which were grossly subverted by people who were charged with taking care of the very processes".
"Information before us shows that Deloitte engaged in activities that were unfair, inequitable, non-transparent and uncompetitive using off-the-record briefings with Eskom officials to submit proposals, and were granted contracts even though their pricing was way above their competitors. [They were] getting the scope of these contracts modified to just under the ceiling price, which requires the approval of the provincial Treasury as stated in Eskom’s cost-containment procedures.