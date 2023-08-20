Putting SA’s young women to work can change the game for everyone

By Leanne Emery-Hunter They’re driving change. They’re improving diversity, creativity and innovation in our workplaces. They’re breaking gender equality barriers, and forging new paths that are benefiting business, society and our entire economy. The young women of South Africa are ready to transform our nation – all they need is the chance to prove it. This Women’s Month, let’s empower women in the working world.

The fact is that when more women work, economies grow. According to the International Monetary Fund, women’s economic empowerment boosts productivity, increases economic diversification and income equality, in addition to other positive development outcomes. Conversely, the OECD estimates that gender gaps cost the global economy up to $12 trillion (R227bn), or 16% of the world’s income. There’s no doubt that having more women in the workplace is also good for business. An IBM study suggests that companies that prioritise the advancement of women grow their revenues by up to 61% more than their competitors, and 60% say they are more innovative. Firms with more women in senior positions are more profitable, more socially responsible, and provide safer, higher-quality customer experiences. The problem is that we’re not getting enough women into the workforce right now. World Bank data suggests that globally, women are far less likely to work, or even seek work, than men. In sub-Saharan Africa, it’s estimated that 74.1% of men participate in the labour force, compared with 62.9% of women. In South Africa, 47% of women are economically inactive. This means that almost half of our working-age women are out of the labour force, compared to 35.6% of men.

There are several steps we can take right now to build greater diversity, equity and inclusion in every sector, in every business and at every level. Design inclusive workplaces Many businesses are still set up to favour men, starting with job descriptions. If we consciously create workplaces that appeal to women, it will be easier to bring them into the workplace. This includes looking at spatial inequalities, pay equity, maternity and paternity leave policies, and flexible working hours to accommodate working parents.

If we get this right, the results can be almost immediate. Opening doors for youth to enter sustainable careers is what the Youth Employment Service (YES) programme was built for. One of the latest YES programme graduates recently became the first female forklift driver in her host company. Others are becoming drone pilots, coders and financial analysts. They’re showing other women that it can be done and blazing a trail for the next generation – and it all starts with a workplace that includes them. Make the first step into management easier

Not only is it more difficult for young women to enter the job market, but according to a recent McKinsey study, their numbers fall at the first step to management. For every 100 men promoted from entry-level positions, only 87 women are promoted. By not bringing equal numbers of men and women through the ranks, women can never catch up when it comes to managerial positions. Through the YES programme we’ve seen the positive impact that enabling young women to enter the workforce has on diversity, businesses and entire communities. In fact, 58% of YES alumni are young women. Now we need to build broader momentum and ensure these women are provided the opportunity to grow. Change the traditional roles in our society

What we teach our young girls and women about who they are and how they can contribute starts early. When we encourage girls, their families and society to think differently about what they do, the effects are powerful. Research shows that when girls know they can become engineers and entrepreneurs, it leads to increased household income, better access to healthcare and education, and improved social mobility for their children. Empowering women doesn’t just happen in the workplace, though. It starts at home, where women’s unpaid work often subsidises the cost of care that sustains families and even economies. According to UN Women, women carry out at least two and a half times more unpaid household and care work than men. This means they have less time to engage in paid labour or work longer hours. Changing traditional views of household management frees women up to be more active in the workforce, should they choose to be, and allows everyone to thrive.

Help build the pipeline South Africa’s businesses can play a real role in creating greater access to education and opportunities for South Africa’s young women. Offering a young woman her first quality work experience can be a catalyst for her entire career, as research shows that having a reference letter from a previous employer doubles a woman’s chance of winning the job. Even small businesses who sponsor just one or two 12-month work experiences through the YES programme are contributing to greater social prosperity and wellbeing. They’re giving young women the break they need to make a meaningful future. And ultimately, that’s good for all of us.